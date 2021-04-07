With the launch of Outriders, VG Tech has released a video comparing the Outriders performance on Xbox Series X and PS5. This comparison video can be taken as a guide to choose which console has a better version of the game, and the truth is that after the analysis it is clear that the superior version of the game is the Xbox Series X in terms of visual aspect , although the PS5 also has its advantages.

These types of videos are common when big launches happen. As for the performance of Outriders on Xbox Series X and PS5, already Digital Foundry had already made a video determining this, but they were limited to the previous demonstration. This video from VG Tech is the first of the full game.

Outriders performance on Xbox Series X and PS5

VG Tech placed images of the three consoles one after another in their performance comparison video of Outriders on Xbox Series X and PS5, trying to contrast the same moments of the game (or as similar as possible) on the different consoles. First on Xbox Series S, then Series X and ending with PS5. The immediate good news for frame rate fans is that three consoles managed to deliver solid 60 frames per second in testing.

There are some frame drops but they are very small and occur during intense cinematics. Looking at the resolution results, it seems that Xbox Series X outperforms PS5 with higher maximum dynamic resolution of approximately 3456 × 1944 compared to the PS5 maximum of 3008 × 1692. Xbox Series X also tended to maintain the highest resolution in demanding scenes. Both Xbox consoles had more foliage detail than PS5, while PS5 seems to offer superior texture filtering.