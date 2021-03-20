After Crystal Dynamics released an update for the new generation, we already know how it works Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X and PS5, thanks to a video in which he compares the performance of the game on the new consoles. Thanks to BitAnalyst, many of the new details about this new version of the game have been clarified, including load times, resolution and frame-per-second performance.

According to him video produced by ElAnalisteDeBits about the performance of Marvel’s Avengers On Xbox Series X and PS5, in 4K mode, 60 FPS is where the differences between the new generation versions are most noticeable. In this mode, the Xbox Series X version runs at a dynamic resolution over 3840x1836p, as opposed to the PlayStation 5 version’s 1920x2160p in the most demanding areas of the game.

In the comparison of the performance of Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X and PS5In addition to the resolution there are other differences. On one side is ldrawing distance and textures, where the Xbox Series X has an advantage. In load times, on the other hand, there is a very small difference (just over a second) in favor of the PS5. This console also seems to have a slightly more stable frame rate in all modes.

In FPS mode, for the first few minutes of the game, the resolution of the PS5 varies between 3840 × 2160 and 2560x1440p, but as soon as we get to the Quinjet and start missions with more open spaces, the usual resolution becomes dynamic 1920x2160p, while on the Xbox Series X remains at dynamic 3840x1836p. In this case, there is a clear advantage in the xbox version.