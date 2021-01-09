Digital Foundry continues to be the benchmark when it comes to game version comparisons. His latest video compare Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5 to find out which of the two consoles works better. This is just one of the comparisons they’ve pulled recently, the one in addition to the recent Cyberpunk 2077 comparison on Xbox Series X and Stadia. It must be said, in both comparisons the Xbox Series X has shown its clear superiority.

Destiny 2, unlike Cyberpunk 2077, already has its version optimized for the new generation, being one of the 68 games that Xbox already has in the catalog of its new console. Although in both games the best version is definitely the Xbox Series X, Destiny 2 is the one that offers better results in visual terms for offering an improved version for Xbox Series X. In fact, Destiny 2 can offer 120 per second only on consoles of new generation.

They compare the performance of Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5

At new video from Digital Foundry we can see how well Destiny 2 works on Xbox Series X and PS5. Bungie wanted to start the next generation by supporting Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5, providing key features like stabilization or an increase in performance, resolution, and frame rate, things that can only be enjoyed on the new generation of consoles. Bungie has a reputation for not only offering great visual design but also offering pretty solid use of hardware.

Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5 Offers True 4K Resolution, with pixel counts remaining mostly at native 3840×2160, and more consistent on Xbox Series X. On PS5 the game runs at dynamic resolution. On the other hand, on Xbox Series X, the image quality is still very stable and runs at a stable 60fps. Destiny 2 runs at 1080p or higher at a stable 60fps on Xbox Series S.

As for the possibility of playing Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5 at 120fps, it must be said that both consoles manage to offer a stable resolution of 1440p and 120 frames per second.