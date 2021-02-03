Control debuted in the new generation, and we can already see how it looks and works Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5. In fact, two comparative videos have been published, as both Digital Foundry and El Analista de Bits have done their part in this concern to show the capabilities of the new generation. In this comparison of Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5, it is basically observed how the implementation of technologies such as Ray Tracing affects the performance of the game.

Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5 includes both the base game and DLC released later, and it is the only edition that will have the next-gen upgrade. According to Remedy, Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5 runs at a native resolution of 1440p. The graphics and performance modes toggle between an unlocked fps mode and Ray Tracing support, which adds RT reflections on opaque and glass surfaces, but locks gameplay at 30 fps.

According Digital Foundry, Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5 is a real next-gen experience, but with problems of the intergenerational nature of the game, but therefore solvable in future patches. Regarding the comparison of Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5, Digital Foundry tells us that in some scenarios, the Xbox Series X can surpass the PlayStation 5, while in others the opposite occurs. Xbox Series S maintains its performance fairly stable, although somewhat lower than that of premium consoles.

The most notable issue noticed by Digital Foundry’s Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5, is lucky game stuttering on Xbox, causing frame rate drops, which happens in the 30fps mode of the Xbox Series X but also in the performance mode. This is not due to hardware issues but to optimization. All in all, Control Ultimate Edition is a great release, if not the ultimate experience.