With the game now available on all consoles, the final question is what is the game like? Biomutant performance on Xbox Series X and PS5. And it turns out that BitAnalyst has gone to the trouble of reviewing the game from Experiment 101, evaluating performance in terms of resolution, textures, shadows, and of course, frame rate. It had already been announced that the game would run at 4K on Xbox Series X and 1080p on PS5, but it never hurts to see a careful evaluation of this.
The first thing that should be clear to us is that the Biomutant runs in backward compatibility mode on consoles, so Biomutant performance results on Xbox Series X and PS5 are affected by this. For this reason, the studio behind Biomutant has said that it is working on an optimized update of the game for the new generation, a version that is likely to be conditioned by the success of the game.
Biomutant performance on Xbox Series X and PS5
According TheBitsAnalyst, Biomutant’s performance on Xbox Series X and PS5 is radically different. While the PS5 manages to offer 1080p resolution with the gameAs the studio had announced, Xbox Series X runs at 2160p. The Xbox Series S for its part offers two options in terms of resolution and performance: 1440p / 30fps or 1080p / 60fps. Although according to ElAnalistaDeBits, the version of Series S would be using a reconstruction to reach those resolutions.
Regarding the quality of the textures and shadows, Xbox Series X is the winnera, followed by the PS5. The Xbox Series S is the one that offers the least quality in these aspects, improving in the 30FPS mode. Loading times are another thing where the Xbox Series X outperforms the PS5, the Xbox Series S does too. In any case, according to ElAnalistaDeBits, it is clear that the game needs a patch that optimizes it for the new generation.
