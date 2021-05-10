After it was announced that the game would be included in the FPS Boost program, Compare Battlefield V performance on Xbox Series X and PS5. Battlefield V has received 120 FPS support for Xbox Series X, and it’s the first time a console has ever run a Battlefield game at such a high frame rate. Recently, the FPS Boost program received a massive update that brings the total number of games that support this feature to more than 90.
One of the games with FPS Boost is Battlefield V, which already runs at 60 FPS on consoles. The new patch allows you to run 120 FPSie double the frame rate. Although to achieve this, the game must work with a resolution of 1080p. The analysis of the performance of Battlefield V on Xbox Series X and PS5 shows superiority in all aspects for Xbox Series X compared to PS5.
Battlefield 6 leak reveals teaser trailer audio
Battlefield V performance on Xbox Series X and PS5
While the Xbox Series X benefits from running Battlefield V in backward compatibility mode, the same doesn’t happen with the PS5, as it says. VG Tech. In the case of the Xbox Series X, the game works with dynamic resolution, managing to maintain a very stable 4K resolution at 60 FPS despite this high resolution. While the PS5 manages to keep a constant 60 FPS, resolution has an upper limit of 1800p, keeping its performance very close to that of the PS4 Pro.
Battlefield 6 screenshots would have been leaked
This is undoubtedly excellent news for Xbox users who, with the new technologies developed by Microsoft, are beginning to have a gaming experience never before seen on consoles. This without counting that Battlefield V can be played through EA Play, which is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle.
