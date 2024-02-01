Yesterday through the new State of Play there were interesting announcements, but evidently the most anticipated thing was the revelation of more gameplay of Silent Hill 2 Remakewhich is being developed by Bloober Team and will fulfill as the reimagining of the original of Playstation 2. And although everyone did not like the change, they have started to verify how much graphical leap has been made, this in order to publicize that it will be a new installment that is worthwhile for everyone.

Media like IGN They took on the task of taking fragments of original gameplay and adjusting them with those seen in the latest gameplay trailer, this to see that we are reaching a time where technology gives us great work in the graphic part, thanks to the benefits of the engines current as Unity or Unreal Engine. The result may not be the greatest in the world, but having the legendary franchise return after the cancellation of the game Kojima It is definitely a miracle.

Here the video:

This is the description of the video game as mentioned by Konami:

After receiving a letter from his late wife, James heads to the place where they shared so many memories, hoping to see her once again: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… “My name… is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… hers. It's just like her. He experiences a masterclass in psychological survival horror, praised as the best in the series, on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

Remember that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will be launched this year for PS5. It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be released during the final months, that is, October or November.

Editor's note: The truth is that it looks very good even though the potential of the console where it is being developed could be more. However, at least we'll have the franchise's return in a few more months, and that should be enough to get fans excited.