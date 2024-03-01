Today it is a fact that cloud services are much more common, the proof of this is video services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Star Plus, Paramount Plus, among others who make an effort to keep the public active by paying the subscription constantly. For its part, in the world of video games there are also platforms of this type, most recently the PlayStation Plus Cloud Streaming that arrived last year and the Xbox Cloud which is already more established in the market.

That brings us to a comparison that the television channel has carried out. Youtube known as Digital Foundry, Because they want to know which service runs the games best, whether from resolution to frames per second. Speaking of PS Plus, the service supports 60fps at resolutions up to 4K with HDR, although true 4K is only possible on PS5 titles. This means that PS4 games only run at 1080p, while PS3 titles are limited to 720p. There's also 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound, along with Tempest 3D Audio from PS5.

As for the part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, can be considered a little worse, with a maximum streaming resolution of 1080p. TO Plague Tale Requiemcompared to its 60 fps mode in PS5, PS+ Cloud and Xbox Cloud Gamingshows how far away it is Microsoft. The native version of PS5 comes out better, while the version of PS Plus Cloud succumbs to compression artifacts. Also, the solution of Xbox It doesn't come close to the Sony's, with a compressed image that can't handle elements like swaying grass, fire, or the shadowed details of a house. Which raises some doubt about the power.

Here the video:

Another factor to consider is the fact that to reach the maximum resolution that each device can provide, you must have a significant internet service, which should be equivalent in both upload and download. For its part, although a Xbox Series is running on the cloud like a S Seriesand that precisely means that many will prefer a thousand times to run on the console natively, instead of even using the computer to try these titles.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor's note: After seeing the analysis, you can see that PS5 is superior in this part, but you also have to consider some aspects such as the internet and that the infrastructure is also different. So it is at least appreciated that the video games run decently.