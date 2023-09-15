Today it has been confirmed that there will be a remake of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, which takes up the main idea of ​​the original but adapts to current times when it comes to the graphic aspect. Given this, the comparisons that users make individually could not be missing to better notice the changes between the versions.

Those who have been in charge of that are the people of GameXplain, putting each of the versions side by side, and letting fans know that the change from the cubic console to the hybrid is actually a big leap. And even in the action commands you can clearly see the new interface adapted to switch.

Here you can see it:

Likewise, modified textures can be seen everywhere, as well as light work on the characters to make them look the best possible, there are also lighting details such as the sun’s rays. Of course, the detail of the wide screen and HD resolution is the most notable in the comparison.

Remember that Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door launches in 2024 for switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I am very happy that this remake has been announced, as it is one of my favorite games of the character in its paper version. In fact, I look forward to it a thousand times more than Super Mario RPG, since I’m not so attached to the latter.