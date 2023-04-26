Real Madrid and Manchester City What will be the long-awaited semifinal duel of the Champions League is already throbbing, to be played between May 9 and May 9 and 17.

Real Madrid has put tickets on sale for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester Citywhich takes place on May 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, with a price that ranges from 120 euros for the cheapest ticket for the fourth amphitheater to 445 euros for the grandstand.

The VIP area of ​​the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is sold from 1,400 euros and tickets for the general public go up to 120 euros at the end of the fourth amphitheater or 160 euros on the west side. One ring below, in the third, prices are 165 euros at the back and 225 at the sides, while in the second amphitheater they go to 220 and 310 euros.

The highest tickets, of 445 euros, are those of the grandstand. The prices of the Bernabéu are higher than those of the Etihad. Manchester City will charge 38 pounds (€43), as the cheapest ticket for adults, and 68 pounds (€77), as the most expensive to witness the Champions League semifinal round.

the duel heats up

Erlong Haaland of Manchester City.

A parody video goes viral on social networks in which Manchester City is compared to The Avengers, a superhero movie from American comics published by Marvel Comics.

In the clip, a scene of the characters from the film is shown, compared to the players of the English team.

The Avengers scene is compared to the battle that will be fought by the club of Pep Guardiola, who will seek revenge after the semifinal of the previous year.

The comic tone of the scene has to do with the arrival of Haaland to City, which is the main push for the team to think that this time it will be different, against the current champion of the Champions League.

