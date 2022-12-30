This year was one of victories in different areas, on the one hand the player Lionel Messi managed to crown his country Argentina as the soccer world champion during the cup of Qatar 2022. Secondly, Ash Ketchum from palestine town in Pokemonwho managed to take the victory as one of the best trainers in the franchise, thus ending his character arc.

Although it may seem most strange, people have come to compare both pop culture figures, since they have gone through many obstacles and years to achieve their ultimate goal. Implying that they were both born in the same year, they were the hope of their hometown, they rose to the top from the bottom and more elements were present.

Here the image of gamingbible:

With this it is made clear that both public faces achieved their goals after so long, but it is a great coincidence that they achieved it within the same year that they won the Champions League in Pokemon and the world of Qatar. Added to this is the ideal of dreamers that they have had since they began their journey from a small and unknown town.

In news related to Messi. It was recently revealed that a character from My Hero Academia It was created inspired by the footballer, something that the editor of the series stated a few weeks ago. If you want to know more about this interesting creation news, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt the stories of champions were going to be related, and perhaps Pokémon and Messi are not so far apart from each other. It is clear that each world has had its hero this year, one that finally retires and another that still has a way to go.