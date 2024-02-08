This week we have been revealed more advances of Final Fantasy VII Rebirtha game that will come to consoles PlayStation 5 within a few more days of this month, and with what was shown many fans nostalgically remember the original installment that was released in the distant 1997. And within what was seen in the trailers, the iconic scene of Nibelheim in which Cloud He remembers a little of his past in this village, where he has spent his entire childhood and for reasons of destiny he returns to investigate the mountains.

Among the material at hand, there is enough footage to recreate such an iconic scene, and that has led people to make their comparisons, putting one by one with the version that everyone adores, but next to it is added what Everyone has wanted to see the power of the last generation of consoles. With a Sephiroth who loses his mind and threatens to destroy the world as a result of experimenting on him and making him believe he was serving a worthwhile purpose.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Cloud and company escape the city of Midgar in search of Sephiroth, the debased hero. Your journey across the world will be an adventure that will determine the fate of the planet. In this standalone adventure for fans and newcomers alike, Cloud and his comrades venture across the planet in pursuit of a destiny yet to be written, turning every step they take outside the dystopian city of Midgar into a new and mysterious adventure. .

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29, 2025.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: The hype for trying this video game is definitely very big, and many of us cannot contain the excitement of taking a look at it in the coming days. Thank goodness we are already in the launch month, otherwise it would explode because I already need to play.