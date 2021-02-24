Following the announcement of Diablo II Resurrected last week, a new video has appeared in which Compare Diablo 2 Resurrected to the 2000 original and the improvements are amazing. Courtesy of the YouTube channel Candyland, this video compares the trailer footage for Blizzard’s newly released BlizzCon 2021 game to the same scenes from the original Diablo II (with the Lord of Destruction expansion). Diablo II Resurrected is scheduled for release later this year on PC and next-gen consoles.
Those who have seen the original trailer could experience how good the game images published by Blizzard look. But according to this video comparing Diablo 2 Resurrected to the original, things look even better. The Diablo Resurrectd development team has done a great job improving Game visuals in the new 3D graphics engine with new sprites while preserving the overall art style of the original game.
Diablo II Resurrected is not intended to replace the original, confirmed system requirements
Diablo 2 Resurrected compared to the original
Diablo II: Resurrected takes the classic 2D sprite-based and brings you to the present with full 3D physical rendering, dynamic lighting, revamped animations, and spell effects, all in up to 4K resolution. In addition, Blizzard has been commissioned to remake take by take the 27 minutes of cinematics from the original game, which recounts the journey of the mysterious tramp. Sanctuary’s nightmarish sounds and memorable soundtrack have also been revitalized to support Dolby 7.1 surround sound.
By leveling up the game’s audio and visual capabilities, Diablo II: Resurrected will show the depth of the game and the distinctive designs that continue to entertain gamers around the world to this day. And much of this you can appreciate in this video of Candyland in which they compare Diablo 2 Resurrected with the original.
