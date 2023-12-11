Darwin Nunez has already accumulated six consecutive days of Premier League without scoring a single goal.

The Uruguayan striker has had opportunities to break his streak, especially in his last two starts, against Fulham and Crystal Palace, but he has suffered from a lack of aim that is beginning to be worrying: his numbers in the Premier are worse than those of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Luis Díaz.

When the dismemberment of the great Liverpool trident formed by Salah, Mané and Firmino began, Núñez, signed for 80 million from Benfica, arrived as a replacement for the Senegalese.

He was the top scoring profile and his landing coincided with Mané's departure to Bayern Munich. He would have a season ahead of him to seat a Firmino who was not going to renew and transfer his scoring numbers in Portugal (34 goals in 41 games) to English football.

His performance in front of goal left a lot to be desired in his first steps and, although he began to make up for it at the beginning of this campaign, with several goals starting from the bench, the statistics turn his back on him. Darwin has scored only thirteen goals in 44 Premier games, and worst of all is that he has done so with an xG (expected goals) of 23.47. The xG statistic (which measures the 0 to 1 odds of a shot resulting in a goal) shows that he should have scored, according to the data, 23.47 goals, but he has only scored 13. That is, he has an xG of – 10.47.

This xG balance is worse than that of the members of Liverpool's past trident in their first 44 games with Liverpool and also worse than that of Luis Díaz, a footballer who arrived a few months before Núñez at Anfield to also replace the trident. In Salah's case, in his first 44 games, he scored 35 goals (including 32 in his first season), with an xG of 28.13. That is, his xG balance was +6.87. He scored almost seven goals more than what the statistics dictate. Sadio Mané, who is now making his debut in Saudi Arabia, scored 19 goals in his first 44 games for Liverpool, with an xG of 15.24.

In total, his xG was 3.76. In reference to these two footballers, it must be taken into account that both already knew the league, an advantage over Darwin, since Salah debuted in his day with Chelsea, before leaving for Basel and Rome, while Mané played two years in the Southampton. Firmino, with no Premier experience when he arrived at Liverpool in 2015, scored 15 goals with an xG of 11.61 in his first 44 games. He beat the statistician by 4.39.

And finally there is Luis Díaz. The Colombian, surely the lowest scorer of the players analyzed, scored eleven goals in the first 44 games with an xG of 11.21. He scored what he had to score.

In addition to these data, Darwin is the second who shoots on goal the most. While Salah needed 82 shots to score those 35 goals, Darwin shot on goal 53 times for his thirteen goals, more than Mané (38), Firmino (42) and Díaz (30).

With Salah, who will turn 32 in June, as the only great scorer in the squad, Liverpool requires an increase in the number of goals from Darwin, and for this the Uruguayan who dazzled with Benfica needs to return. At the moment, the numbers are not on his side.

