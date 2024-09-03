This year the most popular shooter franchise in the video game industry will change forever with the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6since from this launch the brand is already property of Microsoftafter the purchase of Activision was finalized last year. And while this means the arrival of Game Passwill still be available on consoles PlayStationsince the franchise sells very well and they can’t let that money go to waste by wanting to make it exclusive.

In fact, last weekend a new beta of the game was held, in which users were able to try out the multiplayer for a few hours, and that was the perfect time to analyze how the game performs on the different platforms, since it is not only new generation, but also launched on the previous one. This has led to the capture of material with its respective comparisons and thus discover if the hardware is really being exploited to its maximum capacity.

You can see it here:

The comparison was made between three devices, the PS4 conventional, the PS4 Pro and PS5. The title was first shown running at 1080p with 60 frames per second on the base console, then in its enhanced version it runs at 1512p dynamic with 60 frames much more stable compared to the older device. For its part, PS5 Pro lets the player choose between two modes: the first lets the character move at 60 fps and 2160p dynamic resolution; the second drops to 1440p, but allows the user to go at 120 fps.

With this in mind, it is noted that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be taking advantage of the maximum power of each of Sony’s consoles, and it has been noted that they worked hard on the game, knowing for sure that it would be a mandatory release on Sony if the purchase did not go through. However, it is striking that the supposed agreement between Nintendo and Microsoft has not borne fruit, given that there has been no talk of bringing the saga to Switch.

Remember that the title is released on October 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.Day one for Game Pass.

Author’s note: Now that the beta will also be on Xbox, it will be nice to see the comparisons but with those consoles. I’m sure they will make that video very soon.