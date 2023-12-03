The previews of a long-awaited trilogy of games are finally arriving for nintendo switchwe talk about the franchise batman arkham, which at the time moved players around the world due to its outstanding mechanics and striking graphics. Each of those titles did not reach home consoles. Mariosince it was the time when all the third companies abandoned Wii U due to its low number of devices sold.

When the original announcement was made that these games would come to the device, it was mentioned that they would be released in October, but shortly after a delay was announced, this in order to meet the desired quality, and apparently things are going well until now. certain point. Some people have already downloaded the collection, and have revealed through a comparison video how this version runs next to a PlayStation 5having important changes but still playable.

This is the synopsis of the games arkham:

Batman must fight some villains like Two-Face, Solomon Grundy, the Joker and Deathstroke. Game starring various villains from the saga, including Killer Crocodile, Mr. Freeze and Scarecrow; to cause chaos and confront Batman.

It is worth mentioning that some people have not agreed with the type of product that this trilogy is in terms of the physical version, given that the cartridge comes Batman Arkham City only, the remaining two video games must be downloaded individually. This means that users will have to get a Micro SD memory so that the space on the laptop does not run out, since even free games would not fit the titles. batman.

Remember that these games are now available on switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Warner is definitely not going through the best streak of releases on Switch, the proof of this is Mortal Kombat 1 and also Hogwarts Legacy, with graphic models that do not really stand out and even loading screens that should not be present.