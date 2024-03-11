













It seems that Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto's monster could have existed and would now be about to stalk us at any moment, according to a researcher in an article in an academic journal. Find out more details below.

Chainsaw Man is the manga work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, in the fall of 2022 it received an anime adaptation by Studio Mappa and ended up breaking in popularity. And it seems that while we wait for the new movie and the manga continues, a character from reality could jump from the oceans and be able to attack us as if he were the chainsaw demon.

It turns out that Dr. Nick Longrich—who is an author and principal investigator for the journal Creataceaus; in addition to being a senior lecturer at the University of Bath—commented that They found a very particular fossil and made a very specific comparison with Chainsaw Man:

“It's a pretty strange look; a cruel and nightmarish animal […]. Looking at the skull and teeth, I can't help but think of the Chainsaw Man series. This mosasasur [grandes lagartos acuáticos, ya extintos] It's really demonic. “I actually had an idea for a genre name that would allude to this otherworldly appearance.”

However, of course, the species was not named either Chainsaw Man not even like Denji. In was actually named after Khinjaria Acutawhich refers to sharp but in Arabic, it means something like a sharp razor: dagger.

In this way, it seems that Chainsaw Man could have existed in some temporal plane of the world, how scary, right?

