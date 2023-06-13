The protagonists of Barbie Live Action 2023Margot Robbie and ryan goslingannounced their arrival in Mexico to promote the long-awaited film that will hit theaters on July 20.

It was through a video on social networks that it was revealed that the stars of hollywood they will make a tour worldwide before the premiere of the cinematographic film directed by Greta Gerwig.

This is how the personalities that will give life to Barbie and Ken In the adaptation, they set fire to the networks with their next arrival in the Aztec territory to promote the movie of the most famous doll in the world.

In the ‘Barbie Tour’, the stars will visit a total of 8 entities, among which are sydneyLos Angeles, New York, Canada, London, Berlin, seoul and the Mexico City.

Although the news has already spread on networks and media, the date and place where they will appear during their arrival in Mexico City is unknown so far, but it is thought that it could be Parque Toreo or Oasis Coyoacán.

On how to buy tickets for the Barbie movie, you should only buy the tickets at the box office of the cinema of your choice, as well as in the application or its official website.

