After the electoral process, the machinery does not stop, on the contrary, Morena came out well in the elections of gubernatorial candidates at 11 out of 15 disputed entities, and one of them the of San Luis Potosí, more akin to the fourth transformation that to the parties that they nominated the now questioned governor-elect.

Morena passed the test, it could be said, given the progress made in states despite a slight drop in electoral preferences in the Chamber of Deputies and the reverse in Mexico City, considered one of its main bastions, but keep the power that today technically has it depends on one man and this is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

And there is no doubt that the main operator and decision maker is the federal president who has been the beacon of this movement that has managed to manage anger of the Mexicans versus the greats stumbling blocks of the traditional parties in Mexico, which has allowed distract the population with the incessant discourse that everything bad that happens to the country is the fault of the past.

But the violence does not stop, the economy, although it is true, has not collapsed, nor has it grown satisfactorily to bring down that poor class to which it seems that it pretends that everything the world belongs because being middle class is almost a mortal sin, that middle class that is not fooled or dazzle with the mirrors of well-being through electoral gifts and not through job creation and better quality of life based on effort and opportunities.

Three years come uphill because public policy will remain on track in what has so far Run to the fourth transformation, promise a historic revenge Against everything bad that has happened to the country as a result of the bad decisions of the past, it will remain in the welfare as the main action social, will remain in distraction Prescribed diaries from morning lectures

It will be three years where the objective it will be like in the old PRI regime, shelter and promote who will be the presidential successor, another who will achieve the founder of Morena, who could not freely make their predecessors, there are two and a half years to uncover the covered and the rest does not matter, neither the violence, nor the poverty, nor the lack of medicines, nothing else matters.

Miguel Angel Puértolas

