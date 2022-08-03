Culiacán, Sinaloa.- When a preventive agent On board a motorcycle, he was waiting for the traffic lights to change at the intersection of Francisco Villa and Juan Carrasco Avenue. was rear ended by a motorist allegedly driving distracted.

The patrol motorcycle was knocked over and fell to the pavement without being injured. The driver of the late-model Corolla line car stopped and got out to help the agent. Moments later, more uniformed men and road agents arrived to collect data on what happened. Due to the mishap, the official motorcycle suffered material damage.

