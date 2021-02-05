The Neighborhood Association of the district of Campillo has begun to collect signatures to demand from the Ministry of Health the reopening of its medical office, which has been closed for almost a year. The president of the association, Joaquín Giner, recalled that it was closed at the beginning of the pandemic and that residents have been treated since then in the La Torrecilla office, “to which they continue to travel with all the inconveniences that this entails.” The Campillo office was used until September as a Covid point for taking samples of the coronavirus diagnostic tests and, currently, the City Council is waiting for the Ministry to rule on the works necessary for its reopening, which are budgeted at 40,000 euros.

Giner criticized the “long, unfair and discriminatory wait” and demanded the “immediate reopening” of the clinic, for which he asks for “the same healthcare that was available before the start of the pandemic.” He pointed out that the coronavirus cannot be used “as an excuse” to neglect those who suffer from chronic or acute diseases or users who have more difficulties with movement.