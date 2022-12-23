While in Argentina the fans continue to be excited about the victory of their team against Francein a game classified by many as the best of the World Cup finals, in France criticism of the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

Such is the discontent that fans of the French team signed a request on the website ‘MesOpinions’ asking repeat the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. According to them, there were errors by the judges that affected the outcome of the match.

The creator hides under a profile called ‘FRANCE 4EVER’ and, so far, there have been close to 200,000 signatures.

What are the complaints?

First, they question the sanction of the penalty in the first Argentine goal. They claim that, although there is a contact between Ousmane Dembelé and Ángel Di MaríaIt was not violent enough to cause the fall of the 11 of the selected albiceleste and for it, therefore, to be considered as an infraction.

Let’s remember that such a penalty led Argentina to score their first goal of the match, after Messi took it.

As mentioned, the criticism is directed at the referee Marciniak, but also at the VAR judges for not correcting the decision.

Likewise, they point out that 36 minutes into the first half, Cuti Romero committed a foul on Kylian Mbappé, leader of the French national team and who became the top scorer in the World Cup. The action would not have been noticed by the judges since it occurred at one end of the field opposite to where the ball was.

The third claim has to do with overtime. They claim Argentina’s third goal should have been disallowed because two substitutes entered the field before Messi’s shot crossed the line.

Photo: Screenshot

It is worth saying that despite the fact that the petition has such an impact on social networks, Fifa will hardly turn its gaze to correct what happened in Sunday’s game.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS