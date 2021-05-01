The University of Murcia (UMU), the Beniel City Council and the SOS Human Legacy Foundation gathered this Saturday morning more than 200 people in a cleaning of the Segura riverbed, where about 500 kilos of waste have been collected, mainly plastic containers and bags, caps, bottles, glass, cigarette butts, wrappers and masks.

This activity, which was held from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on the Paseo de las Moreras de Beniel, is part of the ODSesiones project, which from April 14 to May 1 has organized a score of awareness activities on SDG 14: ‘Underwater life’.

The event was attended by the UMU Vice-Rector for Social Responsibility and Transparency and Head of ODSesiones, Longinos Marín; the dean of the Faculty of Biology, Alfonsa García; the Vice Dean of Sustainability and Quality of the Faculty of Biology, Caridad Rosique; the Vice Dean of Internationalization and Disclosure, Lorena Almagro; or the professor of Philosophy of Law and promoter of the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to give the Mar Menor legal personality, Teresa Vicente; among others.

Longinos Marín thanked the Beniel City Council and SOS Legado Humano for their collaboration, “since it shows that the success of ODSesiones is to involve all Murcian society: in this case, the city council, foundations, companies and, of course, the society and the residents of Beniel ». “This type of action is the best way to raise awareness about how small gestures help us build a better world free of plastics,” he explained.

The Beniel City Council was attended by its mayor, María Carmen Morales, who highlighted the importance of initiatives like this one, which «generate great environmental awareness and they reinforce the protection of our natural spaces ». Civil Protection Beniel collaborated in the development of the device, together with local companies such as Sermubeniel and HTBA Formulanting New Standards.

Pick up also in canoes



The canoeing section of the Beniel cycling club and the Calasparra canoeing school also joined the day, carrying out the collection in areas less accessible by pedestrians. The cleanup covered a length of two kilometers, divided into more than forty plots with small groups on the banks of the Segura.

The event was attended by the professor of Ecology José Antonio García Charton, who gave a series of talks to the volunteers, divided into groups of 10 people to respect the hygienic-sanitary measures of Covid-19. Likewise, the journalist Fran Sáez acted as ‘speaker’, and the DJ Don Flúor set this activity musically.

ODSesiones is a project that has the support of the regional government, Aguas de Murcia, CaixaBank and the Cajamurcia Foundation, which will continue with its agenda next Monday, May 3 at the Espinardo Campus, where it launches activities on SDG 15 : ‘Life of terrestrial ecosystems’.