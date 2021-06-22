Jeff Bezos is the richest man on the planet, but his person does not arouse great sympathy. This was in evidence after the numerous protests against him in recent months. Now, thousands of users signed a petition for the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin not to return to Earth from his trip to space.

What seems like a joke in bad taste is a reality that moves through the networks and had the approval of at least 100,000 adherents.

In a month, Bezos himself with his brother Mark and another lucky, unidentified man, who paid 28 million for a ticket at auction, will perform a suborbital flight on the New Shepard spacecraft.

These three crew members plus a fourth that has not yet been revealed, they will become the first “tourist” crew to board a reusable rocket on an eleven-minute trip into space.

With more than 70 thousand signatures, one of the most popular sites on Change.org, they ask that Bezos not return to Earth.

However, several initiatives that run in parallel through the internet have gathered to date some 100,000 signatures requesting that Jeff Bezos not return to Earth. It is understood that there is no desire for it to crash, but rather to find new markets on high.

Many of the people who stand in solidarity with this bizarre cause, They say they worked at Amazon and do not have a good memory of their time at the retail giant. They have left comments and they are not exactly in favor of the American billionaire.

In the proposal that garnered the most support, there were more than 77,500 people (the numbers keep increasing) who signed a Change.org petition titled “Don’t let Jeff Bezos return to Earth.”



With more than 20 thousand adherents, the second site in order of popularity that claims the non-return of Bezos.

“Billionaires shouldn’t exist … on earth or in space, but if they decide the latter, they should stay there“is one of the slogans that appear among the reasons to support this cause.

One way trip

Some subscribers gave a reason for signing the petition, which included comments such as “being allowed to return to Earth is a privilege, not a right” Y “The Earth does not want people like Jeff, Bill, Elon and other similar billionaires.”

Another requested, call “Petition not to allow the re-entry of Jeff Bezos to Earth”, considered the second in importance, has accumulated more than 21,800 signatures and the score continues to turn.

“Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the alleged owner of a highly successful online retail store. However, he is actually an evil overlord bent on global domination. We have known it for years, ”says José Ortiz, who wrote this request, wryly.

Both applications were intended to reach between 25,000 and 50,000 signatures, which would make them two of the most popular petitions, according to the Change.org website.

For now, Bezos is not taken for granted. “I want to take this flight because it is something I wanted to do all my life,” the mogul said in a video posted on Instagram on June 7. “It is an adventure, it is something very important to me.”

While Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, whose rockets collaborate with NASA, He assured that he will also travel in his ships. And although he has not yet specified a date, he left the possibility open.

Another of those who is willing to travel on his ship is Richard Branson and his Virgin Group, who also has a space program for commercial travel.

On May 26, at a virtual meeting of Amazon shareholders, Bezos announced that he will leave the position of head of the company on July 5, when the transfer of the position to Andy Jassy will be made official.

SL