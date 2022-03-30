Sinaloa.- With the collection of 40 tons of pottery in colonies of the city of Lto crossin Elota, municipal and health authorities They started the Operation against Dengue Holy Week 2022.

The secretary of the City Council, Omar Ayala Terraza, the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction Number 5, Africa Carrasco Valenzuela, and the director of Health of the Commune, Adrián Sánchez Pineda, led the start of the operation of decacharrización, abatement and fumigation.

The dump trucks toured the Palos Blancos, Ejidal and Víctor Manuel Quintero colonies from the municipal seat, where the public servants took out pots and pans and deposited them in the sinks of the houses.

Tires, old furniture and broken electronic devices were what the brigade from the health sector and City Hall collected the most.

The head of Sanitary Jurisdiction Number 5 reported that in this season there is a low incidence of dengue cases in the stateso these campaigns seek to continue the decline.

“We are in this municipality with our colleagues from Vectors supporting what is to reduce the incidence of dengue. At this time that we have jurisdiction, there are not many cases and we want to continue with a decrease in the number of cases, ”he said.

The Operation against Dengue Holy Week 2022 continues this Wednesday, March 30, in the community of Celestino Gazca; Thursday March 31 in Ceuta; on Friday, April 1 in Elota “Pueblo Señorial”; and on Saturday, April 2, it concludes in Ejido Culiacán.