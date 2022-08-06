There are heartless people who cause sometimes irreparable damage to innocent creatures, who risk dying from the cruelty of human beings. Like the puppy protagonist of this story, a Pomeranian dog abandoned in the hot sunon a day when temperatures reached 35 degrees.

The puppy, a male of Pomeranian breed, was located inside a closed metal box, in the city of Dedham, a municipality in the United States of America, the capital of Norfolk County in the state of Massachusetts. Last Saturday the temperatures in the city were close to 35 degrees.

Dedham Police investigate the case: the dog had no food or water with him, but not even anything that could identify who he was. Inside there was only a dog sweater and a blanket, in addition to the puppy, who should be between 3 and 5 years old, who risked dying.

This case is particularly disturbing due to the cruel way in which the dog was abandoned, locked up in a crate without adequate food, drink, shelter or protection from the elements.

In April the city was also shocked by the case of a female pit bull abandoned in a park:

If you or someone you know are no longer able to care for an animal, resources are available. To help you and the pet. Surrender is never an option.

Photo source from Pixabay

Pomeranian dog abandoned in the hot sun: Police ask anyone with information to help in the investigation by testifying

Dedham Police Department officers are investigating the case to find out who may have abandoned that dog on a Dedhamn street.

Photo source from Pixabay

The police ask the population to make reports or give information in case anyone is aware of something. Anyone with information should call Dedham Animal Control at (781) 751-9106 or the Dedham Police at (781) 326-1212.