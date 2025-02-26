The National Police has closed a clandestine operating room in Carabanchel (Madrid) where surgical interventions of chest increase, liposuctions and even tubal ligatures were carried out in unhealthy sanitary conditions, qualified by police officers as “deplorable and dantesque” when putting at risk the life of patients, women from Latin American countries.

It was accessed by the back of a clinic run by a Colombian woman, arrested for running the clandestine operating room (in addition to the surrounding clinic) where dog and cat stool have been found, expired medications and a freezer where they kept roads and sanitary material next to food.

“I’ve been more than fifteen years and I had never found an equal thing, they could kill To a person, “said Juan José Castro García, Chief Inspector of the Central Consumer and Dopaje Section when providing the operation with four detained women and two other investigated.

The head of the Central Udev of the National Police, José Ángel González Morán, and operational managers have explained in a press conference in the Canillas Police Complex that medical interventions are carried out without counting on the mandatory degree and expired medications.

To the clandestine operating room, which It was publicized on social networks, It was accessed by the back of a clinic that communicated with the domicile of one of the four detained women. TThe police operation was closed, the clandestine operating room was closed, although the surrounding aesthetic medicine clinic continues to serve.

“The conditions were really deplorable, Dantescas, there were from feces to loose animals,” they have indicated from the police, ensuring that the victims, women from Latin American countries, came to submit to medical interventions by paying between 1,200 and 4,000 euros by operation.

The investigation has found that, in the face of problems in operations, two alternatives were offered from the clandestine operating room: “either the money was operated or returned.” “They had been carrying out operations for a long time,” said the head of Udev Central, although without being able to specify an exact date because they are still analyzing documentation.

The agents located expired medications, as well as invoices and records of the interventions, preoperative reports and even a freezer where they kept vials and sanitary material next to food. They also used a machine to sterilize the material and gauze that, according to the indicationsThey were reused.