The food left to the needy by the owners of the corner (photo from Facebook)

They close the shop for the holidays and donate food to the needy

They close up shop for the holidays and, before boarding the flight to Minorca, they donate expiring food to fellow citizens and to those in need.

Federico and Sara had a generous idea just before lowering the shutter

It happens to Robbio, near PaviaWhere, Federico Burlone29 years old, and Sarah Rossetti, 24, owners of the ‘Angolino’ for just under a year, had a generous idea just before lowering the shutter. “I was emptying the refrigerator and I already had the bags ready to throw it away – Federico tells theAGI -. I saw that many fresh products were expiring or perishable before the reopening date. So I wrote a post on social media inviting anyone who wanted to come and get it. I thought no one was coming but instead”.

