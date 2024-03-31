The famous birthday celebration singer of corridos tumbados, Natanael Canocaused the Closing of the “Mauka” barlocated in San Carlos, municipality of Guaymas, this is because the establishment exceeded the permitted hours and supposedly allowed the consumption of alcohol by minors.

The General Directorate of Alcoholic Beverages of the State of Sonora, reported yesterday afternoon, Saturday, March 30, that it carried out the Closing of the Mauka establishment.

According to the DGBA, said business exceeded the hours allowed in the tourist area, which is until 3:00 a.m., and it was also detected that three minors were consuming alcoholic beverages in the place, so they prepared to carry out the closure of the establishment.

The DGBA called on managers and administrators of the different businesses in the state related to this business, to respect the corresponding guidelines, and thus avoid their establishments being closed. In addition to placing their clients in a risky situation.

Videos of the famous man circulated on social networks. Sonoran singer celebrating his birthday at said bar restaurant.

It is worth mentioning that hours before this event, Natanael Cano shared a video on his social networks in which he apologized to the authorities of Hermosillo, because he allegedly bribed a police officer to let him “burn the tire” on his luxury car. on a city road.

Due to this act, the Sonoran was involved in a controversy, since videos were widely circulated on social networks where the singer is seen supposedly trying to bribe a traffic police officer.