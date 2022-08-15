Guadalajara Jalisco.- By fifth consecutive Monday, the Luz de Esperanza collectiveformed by relatives of disappeared persons in the state of Jalisco, they demonstrated in front to Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Disappeared Persons (FEPD).

With the records of their disappeared relatives, the group closed the Calzada Independencia Norte, which is just outside the FEPD facilities, to which require the effective search and progress of investigations of their relatives.

Traffic was generated quickly on the avenue, as it is one of the busiest in the city, so the group took it to generate pressure and make it visible that in the state there are already more than 15 thousand missing people.

Some drivers continued on their way in the lane corresponding to the Macrobús to free the at least fifteen people who continue to search for their disappeared relatives and who they have not known his whereabouts for years.

On August 8, the team DEBATE reported on families that have had to wait years to receive advances in the investigations in search of their disappeared persons, of which many times they themselves are the ones who get the “clues” without help from relatives.

The Luz de Esperanza collective also maintains the paste of tokens around the city during the weekends despite the fact that they have been withdrawn by different municipal councils for allegedly “chasing away” tourism.