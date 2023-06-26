In ahome the priistas in command of Cesar Emiliano Gerardobegan to close ranks to become the municipality where he PRI has his best bastiongiven that over the weekend they carried out a meeting with the former party chairmen in which they also participated former municipal presidents and to close with a flourish, they were surprised by the visit of the state leader, Paola Gárate.

To the meeting attended, among others former leaders: Jaime González Ochoa, Nora Alicia Arellano, María Amada Sánchez, Mario Zamora, Raúl Belmontes and Santa Ovidia Mezaas well as the former mayors: Ramón Ignacio Rodrigo, Policarpo Infante and Santa Ovidia herself.

César Emiliano describes the meeting as very productive because the former leaders contributed valuable experiences that will serve to strengthen the party.

apparently too Paola Garate recognizes the importance of staying contact with the militancyat times when The PRI faces one of the worst crises in its historywith the massive resignation of deputies, former leaders and even former mayorswhich can only be stopped with attention and democratic openness.

Potpourri. the hosts of PASof Hector Melesio CuenThose of the local representative Ambrocio Chávez and those of the federal deputy Ana Elizabeth Ayalawork actively prior to arrival at sinaloatoday, now ahometomorrow Tuesday, from presidential candidate Adán Augusto Lópezand from the promotion that they have carried out, everything indicates that they will be received and supported by large contingents of sympathizers.

Adam Augustus today at 12:00 noon will preside over an event in the plazuela del Mazatlan City Hall. Another at 6:00 p.m. in the Culiacán historic centerbehind the cathedral and tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. it will be in the CUM from Los Mochis. In order not to leave a single loose end, Saturday was here Ambrocio Chavez and explained that the former secretary of the interior guarantees the continuity of the Fourth Transformation. In El Fuerte, the one who has also been fully involved in the campaign is the former mayoral candidate, Vicente Pico.

OPPOSITION. The Alliance Va por México, made up of: the PRI, PAN and PRDstart with delay the presidential contest, but intends have candidate on september 3three days before Morena, who has announced that he will announce the winner of his internal election on September 6.

just last saturday the leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés announced the way in which the Alliance candidate will be chosen, this is through a sampling of an internal primary election and with a survey, in a meeting that drew attention due to the protest of Manuel Gomez Moringrandson of the party founder, who accused Marko of trying to cheat by changing the initially agreed method.

PLANT. During the last few weeks, the members of the “Aquí No” group, who oppose the construction of the ammonia plantin the same way the representatives of GPO have reduced their efforts in the courts in a fight that seems to be inexplicably frozen.

“The leaders of Brunette they must stop dirty war”: Ambrocio Chávez, deputy.

