The beach of Rockaway Beach, one of the most iconic in New York, was closed this Tuesday by the authorities both bathers and surfers after a shark attack registered this Monday, according to the Parks Department that manages the beaches.

The Police will patrol the beach to force all bathers to stay out of the water, while they carry out aerial surveillance in search of sharks.

(We recommend reading: Do you live in Florida, United States? There is an ‘excessive heat’ alert for high temperatures).

Yesterday, a 65-year-old woman was attacked while standing near the shore, without him swimming, according to what the portal gothamists.com reports today.

The shark bit him by surprise on his left leg and caused him to fall into the water after feeling sharp pain, according to a police spokesman quoted by the portal. After applying a tourniquet, She was immediately transferred to the hospital in the Jamaica neighborhood where her condition is “stable within gravity.”

The Police, as usual in these cases, recalled that “Although a terrifying event, shark attacks are extremely rare,” and they specified that every time a shark is seen, surveillance measures are extreme.

(Also: Panic in London: a man was stabbed near the British Museum).

Already in the long weekend of the 4th of July, three swimmers and a surfer reported shark attacks, all of a mild nature, which led the authorities to deploy drones with cameras to constantly monitor the presence of these animals.

Rockaway Beach, due to its proximity to Brooklyn and Manhattan, is one of the most accessible beaches for New Yorkers, and in fact you can reach it by metro line.

EFE

Read more news…