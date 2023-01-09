The ‘Close my neighbourhood’ collective, which includes residents and businessmen who oppose Murcia’s mobility plan, have called a demonstration in Murcia on January 22. In addition, this Monday they also delivered an open letter to the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, in which they request an “urgent meeting” before the start of the works.

“It is incomprehensible that projects carried out with their backs to the neighbors are going ahead when more than 15,000 signatures have already been presented against them,” the group points out. “These are works that are going to change the day-to-day lives of residents and businesses and that could bring ruin to dozens of businesses, the loss of hundreds of jobs, and enormous complications in the daily lives of residents, in such situations. basics such as picking up relatives, loading the car or lowering the purchase in the affected streets, “say the spokespersons for ‘They close my neighborhood’.

In a statement, they have announced gatherings every Tuesday and Thursday at the Old Bridge until the end of May, which will also be joined by ‘Espinardo Colapsado’, ‘Murcia Centro Vivo’, ‘SOS Vistabella’, ‘Mercado de Verónicas’, ‘ San Pedro de Espinardo Neighborhood Association’ and ‘Murcia Neighborhood Association – El Carmen’. In addition, the demonstration on January 22 will only be the first, as there will be a monthly one.

‘They close my neighbourhood’ also calls for “greater transparency when it comes to publishing the calendar of works so that residents and merchants can plan their activity and know how and when they will be affected.” “Along with these street protests, the battle will continue in ordinary justice and the European Union, where the stoppage of the works and the adaptation of the projects are requested,” they say.