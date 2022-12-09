León, Gto.- four bombs gasoline dispensers were immobilized by Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy), for selling incomplete liters at a service station in the city of León.

At a gas station located between the Malecon del Río and Adolfo López Mateoson one of the islands it has lcaution signs that warns that the bombs are Out of servicein said station you can only see three people working.

Also, a dispensary is covered in full cola phrase “in maintenancesorry for the inconvenience”.

Ricardo Sheffield PadillaFederal Consumer Attorney, reported that the operations of verification at gas stations across the country for not selling liter for liter. In Lion there were two gas stations where there was two complaints.

The above was disclosed in the Press conference of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhere he released the weekly report “Who’s Who in prices of the fuels”.

The owner indicated that together with the National Guardthe Energy regulatory commission (BELIEVE) and the Security Agency, Energy and Environment (ASEA), reinforce the operations where they are visiting the establishments that have received the most complaints through the application liter per liter where complaints can be filed.

“In the apps of Liter per Liter have been denounced 50 gas stations– Of those, 36 that are in the most important cities have been treated, we have to thank the National Guard for their participation. In 24 of them participated the ASEAin two participated the BELIEVE And in the 36 participated Profecowe have left 14 to verify”, highlighted Sheffield Padilla.

In the list that he released Sheffield Padilladuring “the morning”, in a gas station located in the city, the operational status refers to the fact that it does not have irregularities and without details, instead, another gas station does have an irregularity and four of 12 instruments were immobilized.

In the city, the month of October, the Federal Consumer Attorney suspended a gas station located on the boulevard Mariano Escobedo corner with Hermanos Aldamain which irregularities were detected due to the fact that the workers denied access to receive the verification visit.

With the support of the National Guardvarious were placed seals on pumps with this, a temporary closure was possible.

With information from El Sol de León.