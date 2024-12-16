German authorities on Monday ordered the closure of a school near the city of Cologne, in the west of the country, after two students from the center have tested positive for a new variant of mpox.

This was reported by the authorities of the Rhineland-Berg district, which detailed that the virus has been detected in four members of a family, including two members of the school. It is about a school focused on children with special needs and that will now continue to carry out its activity electronically.

The two minors are infected by the Clade 1B variant of mpox, while the family is currently in quarantine. The symptoms of those affected have so far been mild.the government of Rhineland-Berg has detailed.

Health authorities and school management They have decided to suspend classes after intense conversations with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German government agency dedicated to disease control and prevention, and other institutions specialized in students with special needs.

It is estimated that the infection could have originated after a family member traveled to Africa. At the moment no more infections have been confirmed, which occur due to “close physical contact.” The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a “public health emergency of international concern” in August due to the new variant of the virus and the increasing spread of mpox.