After the national government suspend for 30 days exports of beef, a meat processing plant in Santa Fe ordered a temporary closure of its plant, which aroused concern among workers.

Its about Rafaela Food Refrigerators, which has more than 650 employees. The plant is located in the Santa Fe city of Casilda and the measure, according to the reference of meat employees, Sixto Vallejos, will be for a month.

Vallejos commented that the refrigerator’s decision was known after the national government summoned the Casa Rosada to the Export Chamber to announce that they were closing exports for a period of 30 days.

According to the union leader, the Rafaela Alimentos firm announced that they have no possibility of continuing operations and that this Wednesday will be the last day of work.

“I have just been informed from the directory -Rafaela Alimentos- that with all the information they could have at hand, they have no possibility of continuing operations, tomorrow is the last day of work“, he communicated this Tuesday.

A reopening date for the plant has not yet been set. The establishment, whose main objective is the processing of chilled and frozen meats for the export market, it occupies an area of ​​19,000 square meters.

This refrigerator exports merchandise to Aruba, Bosnia, Brazil, China, Ivory Coast, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Peru, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and the European Union.

As reported by the newspaper El Litoral, the company faced a millionaire investment in 2019 to increase its production capacity and generate more jobs in the refrigeration plant that it has established in Casilda, from where it allocates 75% of the production to foreign markets and 25% to the local market.

The news about the temporary closure of the meat processing plant was known after the national government decided to suspend meat exports for 30 days. The measure was notified by President Alberto Fernández to representatives of the sector gathered in the Consorcio de Exportadores de Carnes Argentinas ABC.

The suspension of exports for 30 days was ordered due to the sustained increase in the price of beef in the domestic market and is part of the implementation of a set of emergency measures.

For his part, the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, rejected the decision of the national Executive, stating that “the solution is to increase production and not close exports. “

Through his Twitter account, the provincial president indicated that “changes in the rules of the game, with solutions that do not work, they only harm the future of the activity”.

“We have the conditions to supply the internal and external market, maintaining the possibility of exporting our products to the world,” the leader finally remarked.

