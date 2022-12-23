Tepic, Nayarit.- They are eleven rehabilitation centers closed as confirmed by secretary from Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Benito Rodriguez.

With the objective to evaluate if the rehabilitation centers in Nayarit follow the protocols correct according to the law, a operational.

So far, Rodríguez confirmed to local media that 83 annexes are being evaluatedwhile eleven have already been officially closed.

He assured that this figure will grow, because in addition to evaluating whether the centers are established in accordance with the law, assess whether the staff is trained.

It should be noted that in early December, the team DEBATE reported on a “clean” to the annexes which was announced by Rodríguez.

This “clean” was due to the suspicion of “people dedicated to crime” who are “refugees” in rehabilitation centers.

“There is a presumption that there could be people dedicated to crime who uses them as shelter”, he explained in the weekly meeting with the Nayarit media on December 8 of this year.

He also assured that the people within the annexes will be relocated to other centers or returned to their relatives.

“Let’s be very careful with the people that the purpose of the families is the rehabilitation of their family member,” he explained.