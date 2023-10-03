101 employees of the Rap company in Palermo were accused of clocking in and then leaving without control

They called them the “smart cards”, the ones beyond cento employees investigated for absenteeism, and 18 of them were also notified by the police of the obligation to report to the judicial police. The investigation concerns dozens of workers at Rap, the company that deals with waste collection in Palermo. The accusations against the investigated employees vary, but range from aggravated fraud, false attestations or certifications and embezzlement.

The investigation arose following reports made by a company official, who had reported the theft of fuel from company vehicles. This triggered a series of investigations conducted by the Carabinieri operational unit, which revealed a widespread pattern of absenteeism among Rap employees.

During the months of May through July 2023, investigators shadowed and monitored employees involved in the investigation. The results showed that 1,385 incidents of absenteeism had been confirmed during this period. This caused the company an estimated economic damage of almost 40,000 euroscorresponding to 2,800 hours of unjustified absence.

