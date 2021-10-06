As you surely already know, eFootball debuted in a very bad state, to the point that Konami he even had to come out to apologize. Obviously, people are having no mercy on the game, as memes and jokes abound on the internet. Well, the above has reached a new level because users classify this new soccer simulator as a title of “psychological terror”.

And it is that in Steam, platform where this game is positioned as the worst reviewed of all time, its users are classifying it as an “experience of psychological terror”. What exactly is this due to? Well, apparently, it has to do with the terrifying and creepy facial expressions of virtual players. You can take our header image as an example.

Konami promised that in October they would be releasing a major update that would seek to correct the vast majority of problems that have been present in eFootballHowever, we still don’t know exactly when this update will arrive.

Editor’s note: At this point, I think the best idea would be to remove eFootball of the market, as it happened with Cyberpunk 2077, and let Konami I finished it and polished it one hundred percent. The point here is that, as this game is free, people cannot make any kind of claim or refund, since the only thing they lost for now is time.

Via: DualShockers