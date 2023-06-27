With a few days to go before the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, it is a fact that Club América will not sign the Colombian from Atlas, Julian Quinonesdespite having been interested in his services and needing the presence of a guaranteed striker, his signing has been completely ruled out.
This according to the information of the journalist from BRAND Clear, Alejandro Orvananosthe Eagles will not finally try to sign Quinones and they would look for other options available in the market.
The communicator maintains that there have been no approaches between the Eagles and the Rojinegros, nor will an offer be presented in the coming days as had been recently speculated.
With this decision made by the Azulcrema board, it is a fact that those from Coapa do seek to reinforce their attack zone, but they do not want to spend too much on a signing like that of the South American, therefore, they intend to go for a cheaper element in the foreign market.
While that happens, the coaching staff headed by andre jardine prepare what will be their presentation in the Apertura 2023 tournament this Friday, June 30 at the Azteca Stadium when they host FC Juárez.
