Leopoldo Azuara de La Cruz was sentenced by a judge of the Judicial Branch of the State of Mexico to 20 years, 9 months in prison for the crimes of abuse of authority and intentional homicide for having intervened in the murder of actor Octavio Ocaña, better known as Benito in the television series “Neighbors.”

This sentence is the sum of the 5 years and 6 months of pressure for the crime of abuse of authority and the 12 years and 6 months for the crime of intentional homicide, to which the judge sentenced the now former Cuautitlán Izcalli police officer, who participated in the persecution in which “Benito,” as the actor was known, died.

Besides, The former police officer was sentenced by the judge to pay a fine of 42,742 pesoswhich can be covered with work days or with 477 more days of confinement.

The judge also determined that Octavio's two friends, Jonathan and David, who were traveling with him in the Jeep-type truck on the day of the homicide, should be compensated, along with the actor's family, as they were indirect victims of the death of Octavio. his son and brother.

The judge accepted the request of the Public Ministry agent, that the expenses generated by the Ocaña family due to the death of the actor should be coveredas well as the psychological therapies of his sisters and the two friends, as part of the repair of damage.

The MP even requested that in repairing the damage to the Ocaña family, what Octavio would receive during his productive life over the next 4 decades be considered, considering that the average age of a Mexican is more than 70 years old and that he He died when he was just 22 years old.

Which resulted in a million-dollar figure for the total reparation of the damage in favor of the actor's family, in accordance with the General Law of Victims, so the Victim Care Execution Commission must be the body responsible for covering said compensation, said Fernando Manilla Contreras, defense attorney for the Ocaña family.

Octavian Ocaña died on October 29, 2021 in a chase by the municipal police of Cuautitlán Izcalli, which caused the actor to crash into a wall and was hit by a firearm that he was allegedly carrying when he entered the Chamapa-Lechería highway.

For this homicide, municipal police officer Leopoldo Azuara was arrested and an arrest warrant was issued against Gerardo, another local guard who remains a fugitive and for whom the Mexican Prosecutor's Office offers a reward of 300 thousand pesos.

The actor Octavio Ocaña represented 'Benito' in the series 'Vecinos' since 2005.

Police stated that he is a victim

Leopoldo, the former Cuautitlán Izcalli police officer, is a dark-skinned and mature man, who, from inside the security capsule of the Barrientos oral trial room, listened very carefully to the arguments of the MP and the Ocaña family's lawyers. and his public defender, as well as the judge's arguments to hand down his sentence throughout almost four hours of hearing.

“Anyone who drives a vehicle with one hand on the wheel and a gun in the other,” can declare himself a victim when confronted by an officer, “will be guilty,” Leopoldo stated in dismay.

Leopoldo Azuara is found guilty

On December 14, Former police officer Leopoldo Azuara de la Luz was found guilty of intentional homicide and abuse of authority against Octavio Ocaña, as revealed by Bertha Ocaña, the actor's sister.

“The police officer involved in the death of my brother Octavio Ocaña has just been found guilty of intentional homicide and abuse of authority,” the young woman said through her Instagram account.

Ocaña celebrated the judge's ruling, as it shows “that no police officer is exempt, that it is not fair to abuse a citizen just for having a patrol car, a uniform and a weapon, this case is historic because justice was achieved.”

Octavio Ocaña's family presents new expert opinion

On March 23, Octavio Pérez Ocaña, father of actor Octavio Ocaña, and his legal representatives met with the Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), José Luis Martínez, to express some doubts about the case, after A private expert report is made known which points out the hypothesis that the actor was murdered by elements of the Cuautitlán Izcalli municipal police under the truck, on the asphalt and that a single bullet was not fired, as was the initial version of the institution.

The actor's father pointed out in an interview that the last independent expert opinion was at the request of the family, which was delivered to the prosecutor's office since August of last year.

“With the expert report, the first version by the Mexican Prosecutor's Office that Octavio lost control of the truck due to some unknown circumstance, and shot himself, collapsed,” lawyer Francisco Hernández Salcedo said at the time.

