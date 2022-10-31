For months, a rumor has spread that indicates the participation of the actor of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffein the cinematic universe of Marvelspecifically in the role of the mutant Wolverines. And after so many talks between the specialized entertainment press itself, finally the interpreter of the wizard boy came out to give statements.

In a new interview with the magazine GQ, Radcliffe addressed the latest round of casting rumors for Wolverines and admitted that it did not help speculation. He said that his responses during the press tours sometimes increased these myths somehow, but in the end it is confirmed that he does not have a role in these movies for now.

Here is his statement:

It’s purely a rumor from the press tour; I say something and every now and then I get bored of responding that way, so I say something different, and that triggers it again. I should never open my mouth. I just don’t want to get locked into something that I’m not sure I can love the same amount of all the time. From time to time I get bored of answering the questions sensibly. So I made a prank like the one I made the other day and that’s kind of sparked the rumors again, but it’s okay.

For now, Radcliffe he is busy with other projects in his career.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: This rumor should have been clearly shut down since it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman is returning for the third Deadpool movie. Well, it was mentioned that this tape will be part of the UCM, it is not yet mentioned how the characters will enter.