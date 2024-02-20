Last week a Sony meeting was held and PlayStation with its investors, this in order to give results on the fiscal year that included April 2023 the following March 2024. Having statements such as that we will not have any new games from the company during this year. To this we add that the company has changed its sales expectation of PS5which was originally 25 million but has been reduced to 21, resulting in a collapse of shares.

The answer that raised eyebrows the most was the one related to the fact that the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment I talked about his desire for many more of the company's games to be released simultaneously on more platforms, that is, not to be part of the consoles of PlayStation. With this things were misunderstood, since people thought that these were launches for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/Ssomething that ended up being false, this with information from the 100% faithful translation.

It is clarified that when they are referring to multiplatform, it is due to the fact that it is also released on the PC, which happened a couple of weeks ago with helldivers 2, a video game from which a moderate success was expected but not how it turned out to be, given that at the moment players cannot enter the servers because they are so full. And with such performance, they may consider more games to play at the same time on the computer, but they could be multiplayer ones.

So, it is practically confirmed that there will be no releases of PlayStation Studios for other consoles, less established franchises and millions of fans like Horizon, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted and The Last of Us. The only one that can be considered as a title of sony that is in other places is MLB The Show, sports delivery that has made a reputation over the years.

Via: Biztechafrica

Editor's note: It was obvious that these games are not going to reach other places, at least talking about the world of consoles. Well first, on Xbox I don't think people want them and on Nintendo the console can't handle their power. There is no way to remove exclusives.