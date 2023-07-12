The Blizzard boss has insisted that Diablo IV will not be released in GamePassdespite rumors that the action role-playing game will be available on the subscription service of Microsoft. In response to a tweet mentioning the availability of Diablo IV in xbox game pass In a Brazilian payments app, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said: “This is not going to happen.”

It’s a statement that sounds definitive, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from wondering if Diablo IV will eventually come to GamePass if the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft of $69 billion dollars comes to fruition.

This is not happening. —Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) July 11, 2023

The entertainment world awaits a verdict in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit that some experts say will determine the fate of the deal. An imminent announcement is expected, with all eyes on the San Francisco judge who will make a decision on a preliminary injunction that, if successful, would likely end the search for Activision Blizzard by Microsoft once and for all.

Meanwhile, some owners of Xbox are waiting before buying Diablo IV hoping the deal goes through and the game comes to GamePass. Reddit user P0PE_F0X is doing just that:

“I’ve been constantly waiting, but the game looks so good I might give in.” “Yes, the same goes for CODE“, agreed i_am_legend26. “I just want to play the campaigns,” allnida added.

Reddit user Cannedcocktail said that he has a copy of the game on Xbox, but he’s waiting before buying it for PC as well as he “impatiently awaits the outcome of the trial.” Then there are those who say they won’t buy a copy of Diablo IVbut they will play it if it reaches GamePass.

“I wasn’t going to buy it anyway,” Halos-117 said. “But if they put it on GP, ​​I’ll probably give it a try.”

Even if Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzardit is not clear if games like Devil either call of duty they would launch in GamePass. During the FTC trial, the head of Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick, admitted that he is not a fan of multi-game subscription services, which is why the games of Activision they have not appeared (mostly, though not completely) in them. If the acquisition goes through, Kotick acknowledged that he will be stuck with GamePasswhether you like it or not.

“I don’t agree with the idea of ​​a multi-game subscription service as a future business proposition, but we [Activision y Microsoft] we can disagree,” he said.

Perhaps this is what Ybarra is referring to in his tweet. Talking about Activision Blizzardwhether owned by Microsoft or not, Diablo IV will not be released in GamePass. Of course, if the head of XboxPhil Spencer, ends up having to Blizzard under his command, things could change…

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I don’t think it’s in the interest of Activision franchises to be in GamePass, but, if the purchase is finalized and these games are not brought to Game Pass, ZeniMax would not be very happy. I also feel like Xbox gamers are definitely segmenting themselves already. The fact that they don’t have Diablo IV on his radar he speaks of very different tastes than what the fan base was 13 or 15 years ago. GamePass seems to be creating a new type of gamer and perhaps that was Microsoft’s bet from the beginning.