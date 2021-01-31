Remnants of a fungus-like microfossil that emerged at the end of an ice age some 635 million years ago have been discovered in southern China.

It is the oldest land fossil ever found. To put it in perspective, this microfossil it predates the oldest dinosaurs about three times.

The finding, published in Nature Communications, highlights another important role that fungi have played throughout Earth’s history: help the planet recover from an ice age, according to the team led by Shuhai xiao, professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech College of Science, and Tian Gan, a PhD student in Xiao’s lab. Specialists from the University of Cincinnati also collaborated in the work.

The fossil was found in small cavities inside dolomites rocks well-studied sedimentary Doushantuo Formation lowest in southern China. Although the Doushantuo Formation has provided an enormous number of fossils to date, the researchers did not expect to find any fossils at the lower base of the dolomites, according to a Virginia Tech statement.

The microfossils found in China, passed through the scanner.

But against all odds, Gan found some long, thread-like filaments, one of the key characteristics of fungi.

“It was an accidental discovery”Gan said. “At that time, we realized that this could be the fossil that scientists have been looking for for a long time. If our interpretation is correct, it will be helpful in understanding paleoclimatic change and the early evolution of life.”

This discovery is key to understanding multiple turning points throughout Earth’s history: the Ediacaran period and the terrestrialization of fungi.

When the Ediacaran period began, the planet was recovering from a catastrophic ice age, also known as the “Snowball Earth”. At the time, the ocean’s surfaces were frozen to a depth of more than a kilometer and it was an incredibly harsh environment for virtually any living organism except for some microscopic life that managed to thrive. Scientists have long wondered how life returned to normal and how the biosphere could grow and become more complex than ever.

With this new fossil in hand, Tian and Xiao are confident that these low-profile, microscopic cave dwellers played numerous roles in reconditioning the Earth’s environment in Ediacaran times. One of the roles involved its formidable digestive system.

Mushrooms have a rather unique digestive system that plays an even greater role in the cycle of vital nutrients. By using enzymes secreted into the environment, terrestrial fungi can chemically break down rocks and other resistant organic matter, which can then be recycled and exported to the ocean.

