



A few months ago, in November, in this same podcast we asked ourselves about the elusive nature of time. And now an international team of researchers has just taken a new step in what is, without a doubt, one of the greatest mysteries of physics.

A recent study by the University of Surrey has revealed a fascinating possibility: at the quantum level, time could have a symmetry, theoretically allowing that it flows in both directions.

This research, published in Scientific Reports, enters the mysterious world of open quantum systems, those who interact with their environment. The objective: unravel why we perceive time as a unidirectional current and if this perception arises from the laws of quantum mechanics.

