Franchises The walking dead Y resident Evil they share some related elements. The main one that immediately catches the eye are, of course, the zombies.

Although in the first they are not usually called that way, the idea of ​​the undead is very present. Despite that similarity, that does not mean that plagiarism is allowed, and it seems that such a case was discovered. Although not at a playable level, if at a visual scale.

The Walking Dead: Survivors is available for mobile

What happened? It all relates to The Walking Dead: Survivors, a mobile title that was released not long ago. The fact is that to promote it, it was decided to use an image where a couple of characters appear.

The pose of each of them is very reminiscent of those of Leon S. Kenney Y Claire redfield in one of the illustrations of Resident Evil 2: Remake. Perhaps the artist was inspired by the game of Capcom to do it.

The problem is that whoever did it was so lazy, that he actually took advantage of the renders or character designs from the new game of The walking dead, and put them on a very familiar background.

If you see the images that accompany this note, you will see that it is the employee in the promotional title of Capcom. The position of the zombies, the lighting and even the background mansion are identical. But what we mentioned before is not the worst.

‘Graphic design is my passion…’ taking advantage of Resident Evil

In the designs you will see that even the hand of Claire wielding the gun. What the ‘designer’ (yes, in quotation marks) responsible did was simply ‘superimpose’ the characters in The Walking Dead: Survivors.

Now, it should be noted that this image does not appear on social networks as Twitter. This is why some doubt its authenticity. Who discovered, @UlleBollocks, claimed that it appeared to him unexpectedly through Instagram.

Maybe that explains it all, since it is possible that a designer from the company in charge of promoting the game of TWD: Survivors he was simply lazy to do his job, and fell into this plagiarism.

The team in charge of the game must not even know what happened. Namely, Galaxy Play Technology Limited. Anyway, a wake-up call would be nice. It was really a bad idea to take advantage of Resident Evil 2: Remake.

