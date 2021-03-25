A study on wastewater from the tourist city of Florianópolis confirmed that the virus of the Covid 19 circulated in Brazil freely and unnoticed a month before the first official cases of sick by the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Published by the magazine Science of the Total Environment, the investigation found the presence of Covid between 19 and 27 of November 2019, three months before the first infected in the South American country was confirmed.

Coordinated by the microbiology laboratory of the University of Burgos, in alliance with the Federal University of Santa Catarina, the research is the first description of the presence of virus RNA worldwide.

“This discovery in Florianópolis, together with other findings made in Paris, Milan and Barcelona, ​​shows that the virus was circulating before we realized that we had a problem,” the coordinator of the investigation, Alfonso David Rodríguez, told Radio France International. Lazarus.

For this researcher, the finding does not affect what has been scientifically proven about the traceability of Sars-Cov-2: it is a virus of animal origin, not created in the laboratory, which directly or indirectly jumped to the human being in the town of Wuhan, in central China.

The importance of wastewater

The research also shows the enormous interest that wastewater as an early warning tool of the non-invasive presence of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

“This is not an isolated case, says Rodriguez Lázaro, adding:” Our study was done in wastewater and found that there were a large number of people who were excreting the virus in Florianópolis, the Brazilian region of Santa Catarina, long before it the first cases of contagion will be reported in Brazil ”.

Similarly, other studies have shown that the virus circulated in Spain, France or Italy before the first Covid-19 patients were detected in those countries.

The expert points out that, although it is a respiratory virus, a high number of patients present diarrhea as a symptom of the infection and the excretion of the virus is also very high: a patient can eliminate up to one billion particles per thousand liters of diarrhea, he said. .

The virus stalks and puts pressure on Jair Bolsonaro

With an average of almost 2,300 deaths a day, Brazil faces the most critical phase of the pandemic of the coronavirus without a horizon of improvement in the short term, while pressures on President Jair Bolsonaro grow to solve a drama that has put hospitals on edge.

The country, which surpassed the 300,000 death barrier on Tuesday, is currently the place on the planet where most people die from covid-19 per day, well above the United States (1,024) and Mexico (560), which appear just behind , according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the public health system almost collapsed And the reserves of medicines for the most serious patients under minimum, Bolsonaro complained this Thursday that the coronavirus crisis overshadowed the actions of his government in other areas.

“The government is working, but it does not appear, only one issue appears,” the president told a group of followers at the entrance of the Alvorada Palace, his official residence in Brasilia, alluding to the pandemic.

Almost in parallel, Vice President Hamilton Mourao acknowledged in statements to journalists that the death toll “has already exceeded the limits of common sense.”

Meanwhile, the new Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, visited several hospitals in San Pablo on Thursday in an attempt to give a new image after the erratic management of his predecessor, Army General Eduardo Pazuello, who is being investigated by the Justice for alleged “omissions” in the fight against the pandemic.

On the other hand, in São Paulo, the Mayor’s Office announced on Thursday the installation of 19 oxygen plants to guarantee supply to hospitals of the city, whose reserves were starting to run low in the face of the sharp increase in revenue from coronavirus.

