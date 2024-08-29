Mexico City.- On average, a New Entrepreneur with Internet Business (Neni) earns 5 thousand pesos per month from the sale of her products online, according to the Ministry of Economy (SE).

During the presentation of the report “New Businesswomen with Businesses on the Internet”, presented today by the head of the SE, Raquel Buenrostro, it was highlighted that the income obtained by the “nenis” benefits 4.9 million people in their homes.

“Economic independence is the first step to freedom,” Buenrostro said.

The term “nenis” came from women who stay home doing care work and are also generating income.

“In Mexico, as in other countries, the role of caregiving and the work that women do at home, without receiving a salary, and the importance that they have in the development and integration of their families are increasingly recognized, but I believe that there is still a lot to be done,” she explained.

Gunnar Schneider, director of the economics department at the German Embassy, ​​said that Mexican entrepreneurs with online businesses generated a total income of more than 80 billion pesos.

“This demonstrates the great importance that Mexican women entrepreneurs have in generating income,” she said.

She commented that they face many barriers such as productivity problems and informality, which becomes a glass barrier that prevents many from growing as much as they could.

The document reported that 80 percent of these entrepreneurs operate without any kind of basic legal registration with a public authority. They also work an average of 54 hours a week.

There are around 1.2 million “nenis” in the country and the majority are concentrated in the State of Mexico, followed by Jalisco.

These women have an average age between 20 and 54 years and 91 percent of them live in urban areas.

