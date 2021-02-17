Almost three months after the death of Diego Maradona, on November 25, the court case that investigates the actions of those who accompanied him in recent days and tries to shed light on the causes of death, continues to generate strong revelations about how he lived. best player ever.

The psychopedagogue of Dieguito Fernando, the youngest son of Ten, declared that Maradona “was put pills in his beer so that he would not fuck at night,” according to Noticias Argentinas after having had access to the testimonial statement.

Griselda Morel accompanied Dieguito Fernando and the baby’s mother, Verónica Ojeda, when they went to visit Diego, both at his home in Brandsen and in Tigre, where he had to continue with outpatient treatment after the operation he had undergone.

The psychopedagogue explained to the Justice that Diego’s cook, Milagros Rodríguez, known as “Monona”, confessed that one of the custodians, “stepped on the pills and put them in the beer so that he wouldn’t screw around at night.”

“As Diego did not sleep, he did that with the pills at Diego’s request. Everything was Diego’s demand. If Diego got up at 9 in the morning and asked for beer, they gave it to him,” Morel said.

On the other hand, in line with several testimonies, he criticized the state of the house in which Diego spent his last days. “He complained that the bathroom was upstairs and they bathed him with a hose,” he explained to the San Isidro Prosecutor’s Office.